Obafemi Awolowo’s grandson features in BBNaija show

Seyi Awolowo, the grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo is among the twenty one housemates that were unveiled during opening of the Nigeria reality show, Big Brother Naija tonight.

The announcement was made few minutes ago during the opening of the show.

The long-anticipated fourth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show kicked off with 21 housemates

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the highest number of housemates so far as 2017’s ‘See Gobe’ had 14 housemates and 2018’s ‘Double Wahala’ had 20 housemates.

Seyi, 30, is a medical doctor.