Okowa greets Odigie-Oyegun at 80

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has felicitated with former Governor of Edo and elder statesman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as he clocks 80 years on Aug. 12.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, described Odigie-Oyegun as a quintessential administrator and first-class political leader whose leadership credentials were exemplary.

He commended the Octogenarian and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his strong convictions and unwavering commitment to humanity, which engendered his astonishing accomplishments in life.

Okowa said: “Your Excellency, your life has been that of service to the people of Edo and the nation and we can’t thank you enough for your great deeds.

“As you join the Octogenarian club, we thank you for your kind contributions to nation-building. It is my prayer that the good Lord will continue to uphold and guide you in all your future endeavours.

“As you mark 80 years today, we celebrate you and all that you have accomplished through your humble beginnings to your illustrious career as a top notch civil servant; first civilian Governor of Edo, pro-democracy activist and first elected National Chairman of the APC.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with elder statesman and leader per excellence, a perfect gentleman and a man of immense wisdom, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, CON, as he celebrates his 80th birth anniversary on Aug. 12, 2019.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind.”