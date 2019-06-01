Ooni to attend Yoruba Cultural Festival in Chicago

65 0
65 0
Ooni to attend Yoruba Cultural Festival in Chicago
Ooni to attend Yoruba Cultural Festival in Chicago

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi,   has agreed to be   the royal father during  the maiden editiin of the Yoruba Cultural Heritage Festival taking place in Chicago, United States of America in September.

The Yoruba Cultural Ambassador, Chief Lekan Alabi, said this during his visit to  the Ooni’s Palace in Ile Ife  on Saturday.

Alabi said that he was at the palace to inform the Ooni  about the Yoruba Cultural Heritage Festival and Awards at which the traditional ruler would be the Royal Father of the day.

According to him, Oba Ogunwusi had earlier picked Sept. 6 to Sept 9 for the event , adding that the dates  had already been publicised.

Also speaking, the festival’s coordinator, Mr. Wole Duro-Ladipo, said that he was very happy that the Ooni would be in Chicago for the event.

“We were clamouring that  the Ooni should come and we are delighted that he had  agreed to be with us from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9.

“Nigerians in Chicago, including the Mayor of Chicago, University of Chicago and Nigerians in United Kingdom are eagerly waiting to receive our revered Royal Father,” he said.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation