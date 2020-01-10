Photos from wedding of Rev. Sister who married Policeman

Twenty-four hours after her pre-wedding photos went viral on social media, the wedding photos the Catholic Reverend Sister who quit her religious profession to get married to a police officer has emerged.

The former Catholic Reverend Sister who was captured in different attire on her traditional wedding day.

She was seen carrying a cup of wine to serve her husband, an act which is one of the key traditional marriage rite performed at weddings in the south eastern part of Nigeria.

See more pictures below:

