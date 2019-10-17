PMAN appoints consultant for Nigeria’s music industry

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has officially appointed Lafrique Promedia Limited as consultant for progressive development in the music industry.

Obi Okwudili Casmir, new PMAN President, said this in a statement signed by Ademola Adetunde, Legal Consultant of Lafrique Promedia Ltd on Wednesday in Lagos.

Casmir said that Lafrique Promedia would be responsible for effective distribution of music works in the country.

“Lafrique Promedia Limited will provide comprehensive technical and other relevant supportive advices and services to address challenges we are facing.

“The services will conduct comprehensive census, enumeration and database collation of practitioners in the entertainment and creative industry in Nigeria, as well as issuance of performing permit to Nigerian and non-Nigeria musicians;

”Negotiating convenient funding structure for music industry with the committee of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), collecting foreign and local performance levy.

”Protection of intellectual property right of members globally, provide media and communication services, aggressive anti-piracy in collaboration with the Nigeria Copyright Commission,” Casmir said.

He further said that Lafrique Promedia would set up Music Hall of Fame, organise Nigeria Music Awards and set up resolution centres for settlement of dispute-related issues in the industry.

According to him, all Nigerian music content must be inserted with Global Trade Identification Number (GTIN) and the International Standard Recording Code (ISRC) for easy identification and revenue accounting.

“The framework is aimed at putting in place transparency, accountability and traceable worldwide ecosystem for identification and distribution of music content across all dissemination platform,” he added.

The PMAN president said the step was part of the effort by his administration to bring in progressive development in the music industry in Nigeria.