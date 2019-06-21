Popular Nigerian designer, Yvonne Nwosu quits smoking

By Chinenye Offor

Popular Nigerian designer and fashionista Yvonne Nwosu says she has quit her long term addiction to cigarette smoking.

Nwosu, who disclosed this on her Instagram handle @vonnecouture on Friday, said her decision stemmed from her drive to live longer, achieve beautiful skin, smell fresh and have fresh breath.

“I just want to live longer, smell fresh, have better looking skin and yasss fresh breath…Today I have made the best decision of my life #DayOne#Habits #nosmokingteam.’’

The fashion entrepreneur said the decision to “say no to cancer sticks” was the best decision she had made in life.

Reacting to her decision on quitting smoking, notable personalities and celebrities, as well as her fans, have applauded her and encouraged her to stick to her decision.

@Julietibrahim said, “Congrats sis best decision.

Officiallindaikeji,“Proud of you!

@divauju, “You are a queen!!!Owning your truth and making great decision. This is motivation’’

@swinmpygram, “Awesome news…Now your journey should begin with NRT (Nicotine Replacement Therapy)…u be given step by step guide as you journey in quit smoking, trust me it is not easy but it is worth it!!! #nosmokingteam, congrats again.

