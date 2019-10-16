Prince William, Kate kick off five-day Pakistan tour

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate kicked off a five-day tour of Pakistan on Tuesday amid much fanfare and tight security.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. They were scheduled to attend a cultural event later in the day.

Authorities deployed more than 1,000 police and paramilitary forces to ensure the royal entourage’s protection, setting up checkpoints and roadblocks in parts of the capital, Islamabad.

Alvi and his wife welcomed the couple, releasing a statement saying the president “commended” them for raising “awareness about mental health, climate change, and poverty alleviation.”

