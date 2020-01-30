Ronaldo hits 200m followers to become highest followed person on Instagram

By Esther David

Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, has become the highest followed celebrity on Instagram.

Instagram is an American photo and video-sharing social networking platform owned by Facebook.

The 34 year-old soccer player took to his instagram handle on Thursday @ Christiano, to share a post alongside a short video.

He captioned. “Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!’’.

The short video documents part of Ronaldo’s history in football, family, friends and achievements.

The video has inscriptions like;` CR7 instagram 200m journey’, `Pushing The Limits’, `Family And Friends Always’, ` Just Do It’, and ‘The Most Awarded Player In Football’.

His fans also congratulated him, as one wrote @Senga_Menga “King of all time’’; @ kakasccp 1910 “ The best’’.

Instagram says: As at January 2020, the most-followed person, is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, with over 200 million followers and the most-followed woman is singer Ariana Grande, with over 173 million followers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a Portuguese professional footballer, who plays for ‘Serie A’ with Juventus’ and captains the Portuguese national team.

The football star has won football awards like; `European Golden Shoe’, `FIFA World Player of The Year’, `Ballon d’Or’, among others and he is blessed with three kids. (NAN)