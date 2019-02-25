Sex abuse: R.Kelly posts $1m bail, pleads not guilty

R&B superstar R. Kelly posted bail Monday and was set for imminent release from jail after pleading not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse against four victims, three of them minors.

The 52-year-old was to be released from custody after spending three nights in jail, during which time his associates and family members gathered the $100,000 necessary to bail him out.

“He’ll be out within an hour,” Cook County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari told AFP.

Hours earlier, Kelly stood in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit as his lawyer entered a non-guilty plea, three days after the musician turned himself in.

The star’s bail had been set at $1 million, of which he was required to pay 10 percent.

His lawyer Steve Greenberg called his client’s finances “a mess” — while maintaining the chart-topper’s innocence.

“Mr Kelly’s done absolutely nothing wrong,” he told journalists.

Michael Avenatti — the high-profile lawyer representing at least two of the alleged victims — said his team had turned over a second, 55-minute-long tape to prosecutors that depicts the artist “engaged in illegal sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.”

“The conduct in the tape can be described as nothing short of outrageous and illegal,” the lawyer told reporters.

Avenatti earlier this month gave Chicago prosecutors approximately 40 minutes of previously unreleased footage of Kelly allegedly having sex with a young teenager.

He said his team was in the process of obtaining a third tape of a similar nature, and that additional witnesses had come forward over the weekend.