Tonto Dikeh partners with CYMS to empower youths

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

A Nollywood actor, Tonto Dikeh, the Chief Executive, Tonto Dikeh Foundation will partners with Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), to empower more youths in attempt to promote good governance in the country.

Dikeh made the pledge during her official visit and meeting with the CYMS at the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign office on Thursday in Abuja.

She, therefore, commended the efforts of the CYMS during the re-election of Buhari, describing the President as a gentleman, who deserves the support and prayer of every Nigerians irrespective of tribes and political parties.

In his response, Mr Audu Odanmeho, an official of CYMS, commended the River born actress for her kind gesture, humanitarian services and ability in establishing the group, adding that the partnership is laudable.

Odanmeho described CYMS as a dedicated platform that has been assisting the Federal Government to ensure good governance.

He, however, reassured the team of his total supports and encouraged Dikeh to continue her good work.

Similarly, Mr Obinna Nwaka, Founder/Director-General, CYMS, intimated Tonto Dikeh team of the agenda of the organisation, which is to empower young people and encourage them to support and key into the Federal Government policies and programmes.

Nwaka also expressed the readiness of the group to work with Dikeh in every aspects of empowerment in a bid to assist the government to reduce youth restiveness, crimes and unemployment in the society.

He, however, urged Nigerian youth to embrace farming and appreciate relentless commitments of the Federal Government toward youth development.

In attendance were CYMS’s Director Media, Mr Otobong Gabriel, Ikedi Didigu, member and members of Tonto Dikeh Foundation. (NAN)