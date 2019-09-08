Venita finally evicted from BBNaija show

Actress Venita Akpofure has finally been evicted in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 reality television show.

Venita who entered into the big brother house few weeks ago after the show already begun was evicted for getting the lowest number of votes.

Her eviction followed last week’s eviction of Esther and Sir Dee from the house.

The Delta-State born actress had on Monday expressed surprise why she was not evicted last week, and so she was not surprised leaving the house on Sunday night.

The winner of the reality show is expected to pocket N60 million.

The breakdown for the winner includes; N30million cash prize; an SUV from Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two, packaged by TravelBeta and a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost.

Other benefits are; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie Noodles and Munch It; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Apart from this, there’s also a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European Football final game live, courtesy BET9ja.