Veteran Hollywood actor Dick Miller dies at 90

By Busayo Onijala

Veteran Hollywood actor, Dick Miller is dead.

According to “The Hollywood Reporter’’: Miller, 90, died of natural causes in Toluca Lake, a neighbourhood of Los Angeles in the United States of America.

The Hollywood Reporter is an American digital and print magazine, and website, which focuses on the Hollywood film, television, and entertainment industries.

It was founded in 1930 as a daily trade paper, and in 2010 switched to a weekly large-format print magazine with a revamped website.

It said that Miller appeared in over 100 movies during his life.

It said that he was best known for his roles as Murray Futterman in 1984 classic horror film `Gremlin’ and as the pawn-shop owner in action film `Terminator’.

It added that Miller in the course of his career worked with A-list directors such as: James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, John Sayles and Joe Dante.

Industry colleagues and fans of the veteran had since his demise taken to social media to pay tributes to him.

Movie director, @joedante tweeted, “ I’m devastated to report that one of my best friends and most treasured collaborators has passed away.

“I grew up” (kinda) watching Dick Miller in movies from the 50s on and was thrilled to have him in my first movie for Roger Corman.”

@leonardmaltin wrote, “As a lifelong fan of Dick Miller, I was overjoyed to work with him in Corvette Summer.

“He turned what could have been a throwaway part into a mimi-masterpiece of effortless comic invention.

“I was awestruck by his timing, energy; a career that spanned six (6) decades! #oneofakind #RIP.”

@zwgman wrote, ”It’s the end of an era. Dick Miller was the character-actor to end all character-actors.

“One of my favourite cinema faces, full-stop. The movies are slightly less cool now than they were yesterday. Rest In Peace, sir.”

Miller was survived by his wife, Lainie, daughter Barbara and granddaughter, Autumn.