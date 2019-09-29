Video: #BBNaija housemate Tacha speaks after disqualification

By Emmanuel Afonne
Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has finally sent a message to her fans days after she was disqualified from the 2019 Big Brother house.
Tacha sent the message in a video shared on her Instagram page Saturday night following her disqualification from the show on Friday.
She thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support throughout her stay in the house, while assuring them that she had overcome the incident.
Special thank you to all my TITANs FAMILY. . I love and appreciate you all sincerely🙏🏼♥️. Tacha’s good🙌🏼♥️.
