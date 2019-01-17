Video blackmail: Singer Mariah Carey sues ex-aide





By Joshua Olomu

American R&B and Soul singer, Mariah Carey, has taken her former Personal Assistant, Lianna Azarian to court for allegedly blackmailing her with an “Embarrassing Video.”

According to a copy of a lawsuit , Mariah Carey says she was betrayed in a huge way by Azarian, who secretly recorded her doing “embarrassing” things and then threatening to release the videos unless the singer brings Eight Million Dollars, TMZ said.

“Mariah said she hired Azarian back in March 2015 as an Executive Assistant and unknown to her,she was secretly filming her “personal activities” … which would be “embarrassing,” and extremely damaging both personally and professionally if revealed.

“Mariah said Azarian showed some of the videos to friends, saying if she was ever fired she’d sell them.

“Mariah claims she was paying Azarian as much as $327,000 a year, but ended up firing her in November 2017 and that’s when she claims the blackmail began.”

Mariah says she had demanded the videos and other evidence of criminal activity back, to no avail, and she is suing for unspecified damages.

According to Mariah just filed against Lianna Azarian, lists all the details about the threats.

Mariah, referred to as the “Songbird Supreme” by the Guinness World Records, is noted for her five-octave, vocal range, power, melismatic style, and signature use of the ‘whistle register.’

She rose to fame in 1990 after signing to Columbia Records and releasing her eponymous debut album, which topped the US Billboard 200 for 11 consecutive weeks.

Mariah became the first and only artist to have their first five singles reach number one on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart, from “Vision of Love “ to “Emotions”.

Entertainment website TMZ.com reported on Wednesday that Azarian had secretly recorded Carey and threatened to release “embarrassing” videos unless the pop star paid up to $8 million. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm those details.