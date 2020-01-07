Video: I’m Instagram queen, says Bobrisky

By Emmanuel Afonne
Nigerian internet personality and philanthropist Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has declared that he is the queen of social media site “Instagram”.
The controversial crossdresser, and prominent transgender woman in Nigeria stated this in a trending video on his Instagram page “bobrisky222″, where he was seen dancing.
He posted the video with the caption “Baddest !!!!!!!!!!! The queen of GRAM 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”
Watch the video below:
Bobrisky later posted another video saying “2020: let’s make money and leave gossip for 2019 pls”
See video below:
