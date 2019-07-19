Video: Kate Henshaw, 48 yrs or sweet 16

Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw says she is happy celebrating her 48th birthday having been blessed beyond measure.

Henshaw who took to her Instagram page to appreciate friends and family members who have stood by her all the time thanked God for her career.

“I love my life; I am blessed beyond measure. I am grace personified.. I am grateful for my family and very lovely friends.

“I am grateful for my career that has brought me so much happiness and connections to do much more for those I come in contact with; I am thankful for another year.”

Click the video below to see Henshaw dancing in a recent post to celebrate her birthday: