Video: Minister applauds China’s cultural initiatives

By Kadiri Abdulrahman/Lizzy Okoji

Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed has applauded the Embassy of China for its various cultural exchange programme initiatives in Nigeria.

Mohammed gave the commendation at a cultural presentation by the Chinese Zjejiang Wu Opera Troupe in Abuja on Friday.

The minister, who was represented at the presentation by Mr Jacob Ehichomo from the ministry, said that Nigeria and China would continue to grow their cooperation for the benefit of their citizens.

He gave an assurance that the ministry would continue to explore ways to expand implementation of cultural cooperation and exchanges between both countries.

“Let me commend the cultural office of the embassy of China for initiating cultural exchange programmes with positive impact on stakeholders of the sector in Nigeria.

“It is my hope that our cooperation continues for the benefit of our people,’’ he said.

The minister added that China and Nigeria had collaborated in some high profile events in the course of their cultural exchanges.

Also speaking, Mr Li Xuda, Director, China Cultural Centre, Abuja said that cultural exchanges play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral ties between countries.

Li said that the performance of the Zheijang Wu Opera Troupe in Nigeria, during the commemoration of the Chinese New Year, also aimed at strengthening the long years of friendship between Nigeria and China.

The director urged countries to hold strongly to their culture as nations would only thrive when culture remains strong.

“Our nations will be strong only if our culture remains strong because culture plays a very important role in every country.

“The relationship between countries is based on the affection between the people and cultural exchange.

“The essence of cultural exchange is to serve as a bridge to promote mutual understanding and mutual learning between countries.

“Let us work together, learn from each other and support each other to build a greater global community for peace and love,’’ Li said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Zjejiang Wu Opera Troupe was established in 1956, and has been touring the world with Chinese cultural, opera performances since 2009.