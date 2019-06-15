Video: Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh turns footballer

By Emmanuel Afonne

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has turned her attention to the game of football as she joined in a novelty match organized by her son’s school to celebrate father’s day coming up on June 16.

The actress in a video she posted on her Instagram page is seen playing football with fathers of pupils in her son’s school ahead of Sunday’s service to celebrate fathers.

Tonto who referred herself as “Mamma D Papa” is seen standing in as the father of her son to play in the novelty match, following separation with her husband, Oladunni Churchill.

She wrote on her page saying “That’s how star DO”

Watch the video below: