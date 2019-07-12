Why my husband must have a girlfriend – Actress

By Patricia Amogu

Nollywood actress, Kudirat Ogunro, says she will allow her husband to have a girlfriend after their marriage in order to have a settled home.

Ogunro told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Friday in Abuja that men are, by nature, polygamous.

She advised women to stop deceiving themselves by trying to wholly own their husbands.

“I’m not a jealous lover. In fact, when I get married, my husband has to have a girlfriend.

“That’s how my home can be settled and peaceful instead of him telling me ‘it’s only you baby’. No, I don’t believe in those words. I’m very serious.

“Men are polygamous by nature; so don’t let us fool ourselves,” the actress said.

NAN reports that Ogunro, a versatile actress, was in 2017 nominated for City People Movie Award for Best Upcoming Actress of the Year (Yoruba).