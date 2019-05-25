5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 was recorded on Saturday in the central Japanese prefecture of Chiba, east of Tokyo; there is no threat of a tsunami, according to the country’s national meteorological department.

The epicenter of the aftershocks was located in the southern part of Boso Peninsula, at a depth of about 40 km.

Data on the victims and the destruction has not been reported yet. The tremors were felt by residents throughout the metropolitan region, including the prefectures of Tokyo and Kanagawa.

Source: