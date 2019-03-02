5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia’s island

92 0
92 0
Earthquake

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has been raegistered off the coast of Russia’s Kuril Islands, the Sakhalin branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

The epicentre of the aftershocks was located at 41.9 degrees north latitude and 147.0 degrees east longitude, some 160 miles southeast of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, a regional centre on Kunashir Island, at a depth of 23 miles, she added.

Source :https://sputniknews.com/russia/201903021072890828-russia-kurils-quake/

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet