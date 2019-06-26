6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, Costa Rica

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Panama-Costa Rica border region on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The tremor hit the border region between Panama and Costa Rica at a depth of fourteen kilometres at UTC 05:23. There has been no reported risk of a tsunami.
According to the USGS, the epicentre was 44 km west of the city of David in Panama at a depth of 14.2 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The agency initially announced a 6.4-magnitude tremor but later downgraded it to 6.3.
