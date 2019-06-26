6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, Costa Rica

The tremor hit the border region between Panama and Costa Rica at a depth of fourteen kilometres at UTC 05:23. There has been no reported risk of a tsunami.

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Panama-Costa Rica border region on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicentre was 44 km west of the city of David in Panama at a depth of 14.2 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

​The agency initially announced a 6.4-magnitude tremor but later downgraded it to 6.3.

Source: