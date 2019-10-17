6.3 magnitude quake hits southern Philippines

Death toll has risen to five with dozens more reported injured on Thursday after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook the southern Philippines, causing landslides and a fire at a shopping mall, authorities said.

The strong quake rattled North Cotabato and nearby provinces when it struck at around 7:30pm (11:30 GMT) on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Around 5am Thursday, another 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Davao Oriental province.

The seismic agency said it was not an aftershock and so far no damage has been reported.