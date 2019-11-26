6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Albania

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake has shaken Albania, causing at least minor damage on southeastern Europe’s Balkan Peninsula.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake struck early Tuesday and was centred 30 kilometres northwest of the capital Tirana, near Durres. It was at a depth of 10km.

People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. People were seen leaving homes to go to open areas. The quake was felt along the Albanian coast.

The quake struck around 4am local time on Tuesday.

Two government spokesmen told Reuters the biggest damage to buildings was in Durres and a few people had been taken to hospital in Tirana. Asked about loss of life, an Interior Ministry spokesman told Reuters: “I am told there is not any”.

Local media reported a restaurant destroyed in western Durres.

Located along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, between Greece and Macedonia, Albania experiences regular seismic activity.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook Albania on September 21, damaging around 500 houses and destroying some.

The Defence Ministry had said it was the most powerful quake in Albania in the last 30 years.

Albania is the poorest country in Europe.

