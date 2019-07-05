6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

The strongest earthquake in 20 years has shaken Southern California and parts of Nevada on the July 4th holiday, causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicentre.

The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 am in the Mojave Desert, about 240 kilometres northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California.

Some people were hit by falling objects and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000.

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said 15 patients were evacuated from the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital as a precaution because of some structural issues,

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden said that utility workers were assessing broken gas lines and turning off gas where necessary.

The local senior centre was holding a July 4th event when the quake hit and everyone made it out shaken up but without injuries, she said.