Anambra, Ebonyi, others witnessed 42 disaster in 2018 -NEMA

Forty-two disasters were recorded in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states in 2018, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said yesterday.

The disasters include flooding, fire, communal conflicts, erosion, windstorm, among others.

NEMA’s Southeast Zonal Coordinator Walson Ibarakumo Brandon, who said this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu, said over 300 persons were affected by the floods that ravaged Anambra between September and October.

A check on their disaster profile and their emergency management outlook showed Anambra experienced 15, Ebonyi, 11 and Enugu 16 major incidents.

Brandon said: “Three interventions were made by the agency in Anambra, with flood and non-flood items supplied to over 17 Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs’) camps, and recovery efforts are on with Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) set up.

“Ebonyi State experienced over 11 disasters, with communal conflicts ranking as outstanding. The disaster profile of Enugu State includes 16 major reported cases.”

According to Brandon, the agency had concluded direct distribution of relief materials to persons affected by windstorm in villages making up the Agbogugu in Awgu Local Government of Enugu State.

He added: “These disasters disrupt people’s lives and jeopardise the country’s economy. In fact, one single disaster can overwhelm the GNP of the country. Therefore, it becomes pertinent that stakeholders cooperate multilaterally in line with the priorities of action stipulated in the Sendai Framework of Action (SFA).

Source: