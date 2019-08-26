Appoint Urhobo man NDDC MD, APC Support Groups beg Buhari

The Coalition of APC Support Groups and Ethnic Nationalities in Delta South Senatorial district of Delta State have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint an Urhobo indigene to man the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

A communiqué signed by Engr Jator Abido, Convener of APC Support Groups and leaders of other nationalities including Chief Amos Tamaramieye, leader of Urhobo in Delta south senatorial district, the group said there demand was in the interest of fairness.

It would be recalled that several ethnic groups have intensified lobby for the NDDC plump job in recent times especially as the Commission is yet to get a substantive Managing Director (MD).

The group regretted that some individuals were de-marketing Urhobo ethnic group which they said none of its person had held position in NDDC.

“Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored publication credited to amorphous groups with the title “Need to appoint new managing director of NDDC from Delta south senatorial district”.

”While we agree with the view that the position be given to Delta South, it is important to correct the erroneous or mischievous submission that the Delta south senatorial district is made of Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Delta south senatorial district comprise of four ethnic nationalities thus: Ijaw, Urhobo, Isoko and Itsekiri. Of the four ethic groups, only Urhobo person has yet to occupy any position in NDDC.

“Urhobo Indigenes in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta South have two recognised Traditional Rulers of Agbarha Kingdom and Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, who both have equal traditional rights and privileges with their counterparts of Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri in Delta South Senatorial District,” the groups siad.

They also pointed out that political appointments were spread according to regions and not tribe.

“We note that when Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (an Itsekiri) was Governor of Delta State, he nominated Engr Tuoyo Omatsuli (an Itsekiri) as Executive Director, Projects, in the NDDC and Mr Valentine Areyinka (an Itsekiri) as Delta State Representative in the NDDC, and there were no protests.

“It is curious that these faceless persons now seek the marginalisation of Urhobo in Delta south because their counterparts in other regions are been appointed in the Commission,” the groups added.