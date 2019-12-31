Australia fires: Thousands flee to the sea as fires race to coast

Thousands of people have fled to a beach in Victoria, Australia to escape bushfires racing towards the coast.

Locals in Mallacoota have described a “terrifying experience” of camping on wharves and boarding boats under blood-red skies.

Officials confirmed another two people have been killed by fires in New South Wales (NSW) – there are now 12 deaths linked to the fire crisis.

Authorities say four people are missing in Victoria and another in NSW.

The bodies of the latest victims – believed to be a father and son – were found in the town of Corbargo in NSW, which was hit by a massive blaze on Tuesday.

“Very tragic set of circumstances,” said NSW police deputy commissioner Gary Worboys. “[They were] obviously trying to do their best with the fire as it came through in the early hours of the morning.”

In Mallacoota, the local fire service said a change in wind direction had taken the worst of the fires away from the town.

“I understand there was a public cheer down at the jetty when that was announced,” said chief officer Steve Warrington.

More than a dozen “emergency-level” blazes span a 500km (310 miles) stretch across two Australian states – from Batemans Bay in New South Wales (NSW) to Bairnsdale in Victoria.

Several holiday spots along the coast have been cut off and the main road in the region – the Princes Highway – has been closed.

Victoria’s state premier Daniel Andrews said navy ships may be called upon to provide food, water and power to the cut-off townships.

In Mallacoota, residents fled to the beach or took up shelter in fortified homes when they heard the warning siren go off at 08:00 local time on Tuesday.

“It should have been daylight but it was black like midnight and we could hear the fire roaring,” said David Jeffrey, a local business owner. “We were all terrified for our lives.”

“There’s a rock wall that they’ve built to keep back the sea, and that was where we were going to jump into the water if the radiant heat had hit,” he added.