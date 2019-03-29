Baker Hughes donates to victims of Mozambique’s cyclone

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) has announced a donation of $50,000 to the ongoing disaster relief efforts in Mozambique, in the wake of Cyclone Idai.

The cyclone devastated large parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi on March 14, 2019.

The donated sum made to Red Cross Mozambique, will support relief and victim support expenses such as food, water, shelter, medical supplies and other essentials.

Likewise, employees have made individual contributions of funds and essentials to support ongoing relief efforts.

In expressing his condolences, Ado Oseragbaje, President & CEO, BHGE Sub-Saharan Africa said “it is heartbreaking to see the scale of devastation wrought by the cyclone on innocent lives, particularly in Mozambique.

“With this contribution to the Red Cross purse, we are complementing efforts to help the affected communities get back on their feet.”

In addition, Farid Fezoua, President of GE Africa stated: “Given our established presence in the country, we share in the deep pain of the people of Mozambique and in particular, the communities directly a ffected by the cyclone.

“We stand with them at this difficult time” he added. “We hope this donation helps provide the needed support for the people affected.”

BHGE has operated in Mozambique since 2014 with offices in Maputo and Pemba.

Through the extensive supply chains, the company, directly and indirectly, employs several Mozambicans.

Also, as champions of localization, BHGE invests heavily in the empowerment, skills development and transfer across multiple economic sectors.