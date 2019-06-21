Be ready for rainfall on Friday, says NiMet

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions with chances of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning over the central states and chances of thunderstorms over Northern Abuja, Mambilla Plateau, Jalingo and Jos in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Nassarawa, Kaduna, Jos Bauchi, Benue, Kogi and Niger stated in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 37 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that North -West of the country would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over North- East of the country in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over the Northern region during afternoon and evening with day and night temperature of 33 to 38 degree Celsius and 25 to 27 degree Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy conditions with chances of light rains in the morning.

It predicted that the region would experience thunderstorms with day and night temperature of 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius.