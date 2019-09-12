Channel energies on productive ventures, coalition tells NDDC Board critics

Coalition of APC Support Groups has advised those criticising and calling for the dissolution of the newly appointed members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to channel their energies and resources to productive ventures.

The advise comes on the heels of an advertorial published in one of the national dailies by a group, Coalition of Delta South APC, alleging that the Managing Director, Chief Benard Okumagba is not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group however, in a statement signed by Engr. Jator Abido, Convener, Coalition of APC Support Groups, said it was ridiculous that those calling for the dissolution were not concerned about germaine issues but trivialities.

Abido said it was clear that those behind the criticism were bereft of realities of the time, and as such would want them to channel their energies and resources into productive ventures that would add value to their lives and region.

“For the avoidance of doubt, government appointments should primarily be based on merit and other considerations such as federal character principles.

“These sponsored groups have in totality failed to appreciate the considerations in making appointments and are chasing shadows.

“It is either they are claiming that the appointment should have been given to a particular ethnic group or accusing certain individuals to have influenced the appointment of the board members.

“After failing flat on all fronts, they have now come up with another baseless claim that Okumagba is not a member of the APC as if the President can not appoint technocrats in his government.

“To set the records strait, Chief Bernard Olorogun Okumagba is a member of the APC. He was registered on the Jan. 6th, 2017 with registration number 17949553.

“He was also a National Delegate for Warri South Local Govt at the last two APC National Conventions held in Abuja.

The group condemned the attempt to rubbish the membership and contributions of Chief Bernard Okumagba, a foremost party member of APC, Delta State, from Warri South Local Government Area in Delta South Senatorial District,” Abido said.

He further maintained that it was ridiculous that the sponsored group could make such baseless allegation when a mere visit to the party’s secretariat would avail them the opportunity to view the membership of the party and even delegate list.

Abido urged the NDDC board members not be distracted by the sponsored smear campaign against them but concentrate on justifying the confidence the President reposed in them.