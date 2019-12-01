Church donates borehole to Kaduna community to ease water shortage

By Mohammad Tijjani

The Redeemed Christian Church in Jaji, has donated a borehole to Wusono community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, to ease water shortage in the area.

General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said in a message to the inauguration of the borehole on Sunday, that it was part of church’s commitment in providing laudable projects aimed at uplifting the living standards of the people.

Adeboye who was represented by Assistant Pastor in charge of Kaduna region, Pastor Asegbare Brown, explained that the project was also in line with the church’s social responsibility.

He maintained that the church has made it a point of duty to impact positively on host communities by sinking boreholes, donation of hospital equipment and assisting the less privileged.

He also stressed that the gesture was part of its contribution towards complimenting the efforts of government in providing basic social amenities to the people.

Adeboye assured that the church will not relent in its efforts aimed at putting smiles on the faces of people.

Earlier the Pastor in charge of the province, Pastor Oyekanmi Kadiri said water is life, a basic necessity required by the community to safeguard their health.

Also speaking, Pastor in charge of the area, Pastor Dele Sonoiki explained that the the project was conceived owing to the difficulty the people of the community encounter in having access to quality drinking water.

Sonoiki urged the beneficiaries to maintain the facility, assuring that more communities in the area will benefit from the gesture.

In a remark, community leader, Mr Emmanuel Aket, expressed gratitude to the church for the gesture and appealed to other organisations to emulate the initiative.(NAN)