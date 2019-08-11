Cloudy weather to prevail on Monday – NiMET

111 0
111 0
NMets predicts 60% chances of more rains in 2018
NiMet predicts rains for Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains across the country on Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy morning over Northern States with chances of thunderstorm in afternoon/evening period .

It forecast the day and night temperatures of the region to be 28 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius.

” For Central States, light rains are anticipated over Abuja, Makurdi, Lafia, Jalingo and Jos in the morning.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are expected over the region with day and night temperatures expected to be 23 to 32 degree Celsius and17 to 25 degree Celsius respectively, ” it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy morning are envisaged over Southern States with chances of light rain over Calabar.

The agency predicted moderate rains over the region during the afternoon/evening with day and night temperatures of 27 to 29 degree Celsius and 22 to 23 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet