Cyclone Idai: ICRC opens website to help families find missing relatives

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has launched a dedicated digital platform in English and Portuguese to help people find their relatives in response to Cyclone Idai crisis.

OVer one million people affected by the devastating impacts of Cyclone Idai, many families in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi have been separated or lost contact with one another.

“The agony of not knowing what happened to your loved one in a disaster like Cyclone Idai is indescribable,” said Diane Araujo, an ICRC delegate deploying to Beira.

“This website is a first step in offering families a central place where they can share and look for information about their missing loved.

More than 200 people, mostly from Mozambique and Zimbabwe, are currently registered on the site as missing. However, this number is likely to rise significantly once services are restored to the many communities without power and internet access.

The ICRC is working with the national Red Cross Societies of Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe to increase the number of Red Cross personnel on the ground who can help register and search for missing people in affected areas.

More Red Cross staff will be on the ground in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe in the coming days to set up systems that will help families find their missing relatives.

Source:https://reliefweb.int/report/mozambique/cyclone-idai-website-launched-help-families-find-missing-relatives