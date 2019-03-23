Death toll from Cyclone Idai climbs to 600

As the floodwaters from Cyclone Idai have started to recede, the death toll has risen to more than 600 across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi and is expected to continue to grow.

The storm hit the southeastern region of Africa on March 14, causing extensive damage.

During a visit to Beira, Mozambique, Elhadj As Sy, secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, viewed the devastation from above, and said in a statement that “the scale of this crisis is staggering.”

“Tragically, we know that the full picture of this disaster is probably even worse than it seems now,” As Sy said. “The death toll will probably rise further as more and more areas are reached and as more and more bodies are recovered.”

There is also concern that the current conditions throughout the region will lead to the spread of waterborne diseases, including cholera, malaria and diarrhea.

