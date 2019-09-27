Death toll from Indonesian quake rises to 23

The death toll from a magnitude-6.5 earthquake that struck the Molucca islands in eastern Indonesia has risen to 23, the country’s disaster management agency said.

More than 100 people were injured and nearly 200 homes and other buildings were damaged in on Ambon and Seram islands after the quake on Thursday, said Agus Wibowo, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

About 15,000 people were displaced and were in urgent need of tarpaulins, tends and blankets, he said.

The quake struck at 8:46 am (2346 GMT Wednesday) with an epicentre 36.9 kilometres north-east of Ambon, at a depth of 29 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.