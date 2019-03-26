Environmentalist wants Lagos governor-elect to review environmental law

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

An environmentalist, Mr Toyin Oshaniwa, on Tuesday urged the Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to review the state’s Environmental Law of 2017, when inaugurated.

Oshaniwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the law failed to address issues of climate change, waste management and wetland management.

He said that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration would have a lot to do in terms of environment protection and safeguarding the state from challenges due to climate change effects.

“The Lagos State Environmental Law of 2017 failed in several areas because the law failed to address important issues such as climate change, waste management and wetland management.

“The law needs urgent review, and I want to urge the governor-elect to prioritise the review to ensure that Lagos becomes clean again.

“Former Gov. Babatunde Fashola did a lot to turn the state into a model environment-wise, but that failed when the 2017 law was introduced with those salient issues neglected,’’ he said.

Oshaniwa advised the incoming administration to pay special attention to environmental matters especially flood management and wetland management.

According to him, the state government should recommit to the International Council of Local Environmental Initiative (ICLEI) quickly.

NAN reports that ICLEI, established in September 1990, is a global network of cities, towns and regions committed to building a sustainable future.