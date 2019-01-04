Erosion: FG plans to reclaim lost lands for communities

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Federal Government says it will reclaim all land lost to gully erosion and assist flood-prone communities in the country.

The information is in a statement issued by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the Head of Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST).

Aminu stated that the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Obgonnaya Onu, made the disclosure at the launch of gully erosion

control works at Okwohia, Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo on Thursday.

He quoted the minister as saying that the intervention of Federal Government would usher a huge relief to the Okwohia community

which had for long been devastated by ecological challenges.

Onu said “the approval of the project is a clear testimony to the present administration’s resolve to ensure that no part of the country will be allowed to suffer any neglect due to geographical location.

“To further consolidate on the gains of this stride, the Federal Government’s execution of projects across the country also

demonstrates the sincerity of purpose of APC-led administration toward promoting equity and fair play to all and sundry.”

According to him, the project will improve the standard of living of the community and its environs.

He added that the project would at the same time reduce the danger posed to lives and property associated with erosion and persistent flooding experienced in recent times.

He affirmed that Federal Government would continue to implement genuine government policies, agreements and contracts at both national and international levels that were aimed at laying solid foundation for virile and prosperous nation.

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological fund Office, Dr Habiba Lawal, said that the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to the Ecological Fund Office.

She explained that the request was forwarded by Sen. Benjamin Uwajumobi representing the Imo North District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Lawal, who was represented by Mr Mathias Eluma, said that the launch and hand over of the project to the benefiting community would enable the people to take over and ensure its maintenance and sustainability.