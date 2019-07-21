Expect rain on Sunday, says NiMet

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions for early hours of Sunday.

The NiMet’s weather outlook on Saturday in Abuja forecast thunderstorms and rains across the country in the afternoon and evening period.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Maiduguri of Northern States in the morning hours, with partly cloudy over the remaining areas.

It predicted thunderstorms over Gusau, Sokoto and Kebbi later in the day with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 degrees Celsius and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to it, rains are anticipated over Ilorin and Bida of Central States in the morning hours.

It predicted thunderstorms over the entire region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 27 to 31 degrees Celsius and 16 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency envisaged cloudy conditions over Southern States in the morning with chances of rains over Oshogbo and Shaki axis.

“Later in the day, rains are anticipated over this region.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 28 to 31 degrees Celsius and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively,” NiMet predicted.