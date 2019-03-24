Expect rainfall in Abuja on Monday, NiMet tells Abuja residents

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospect of rainfall and thundery activities with cloudy weather condition over most parts of Nigeria on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted thunderstorms and rains over the central states like Ilorin, Bida, Lokoja, Minna, Ibi, Markurdi and Abuja in the morning.

It also predicted partly cloudy condition over the region for the rest of the day, with day and night temperatures of 34 to 41 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience a hazy morning and dust haze over north-east with horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres over places like Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Kano and Gombe.

It further predicted chances of thundery activities over Yelwa with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 37 to 41 and 16 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience thunderstorm morning with chances of localised thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with day and night temperatures of 31 to 35 and 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.

“With a deep moisture layer, prospects of rainfall activities across most parts of the country are high.

“A few dusts may however affect the extreme North,” NiMet predicted.