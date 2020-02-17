Flood : FG clears 96 km Typha grass on Hadejia River

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has commenced a 96 kilometres weed clearance exercise at Likori River in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Hamza Muhammad, the Special Adviser on Community Development to Gov. Muhammad Badaru, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Guri, that the project was designed to clear grass blocking the river to check perennial flood.

He said that ravaging grass would be cleared using a dredging machine: ‘Swamp Devil’, adding that clearance exercise started from Likori Bridge in Guri and expected to terminate at Nguru in Yobe State.

Muhammad noted that the project would be execute in collaboration between the Federal and Jigawa State Government, adding that the weed was not only a threat to economic activities but also to the security.

“Apart from being the major cause of incessant flood, Typha grass is partly responsible for farmers and herdsmen conflict.

“This is because if a river overflows its banks, herdsmen would be tempted to move their herds to farms on higher grounds for grazing,” the governor’s aid said.

Muhammad disclosed that the state government had embarked on erection of embankment on Hadejia River flowing through 10 local government areas in the state.

He listed the areas to include Ringim, Taura, Jahun, Miga, Kaugama, Kafin-Hausa, Auyo, Mallammadori, Hadejia and Guri.

The governor’s aid noted that the projects when completed would boost fishing and irrigation activities in the state.

NAN reports that Typha grass, locally known as ‘Kachalla’, is a long stubborn weed which blocks water ways and harbors dangerous reptiles. (NAN)