I’ll make Kogi self-sufficient – Ibrahim Idris

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Aspirant from Kogi, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, says his vision is to make the state self sufficient.

Ibrahim said this while speaking with newsmen shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

“I hope to see a Kogi that is self-sufficient in the future; a Kogi that will depend very little on the Federal Government in the sense that we will have more than enough to run our state.

“I hope to see a Kogi where workers are happy and paid as at when due.

“By and large, I hope to see a Kogi that is better than what it is currently, ” he said.

Ibrahim, who is a son to a former Governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris said that he entered the governorship race to change the narrative of the state which had been negative in the last three years.

“The state has witnessed both human and infrastructural decay over the last three and half years. There has been the issue of salaries, pension, education, health, infrastructure, agriculture to mention a few.

“We are now faced with a state that has so many problems and that has necessitated my coming in to throw my hat into the ring so that we could make and change the narrative of what is going on presently in my state,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said that Kogi had always been a PDP state and it would be returned to the path come Nov. 16.

Asked if he is in the race because he is son of a former governor, Ibrahim said being a child of a former governor doesn’t stop him from contesting an election.

“The constitution allows me to vote and be voted for. I have met the prerequisite in terms of education, being a Kogi indigene and of age. I have all these to my kitty.

“I don’t need to be a former governor’s son to run for an election in the state, ” he A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Aspirant from Kogi, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, says his vision is to make the state self sufficient.