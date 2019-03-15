JUST IN: 2 storey building collapses in Ibadan, hours after Lagos incident

Less than 48-hours after a three-storey building collapsed Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island, another structure has crumbled but this time in the Bode area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

At least 12 persons, including nine children were killed in the Lagos incident.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m., as reports say many occupants of the two-storey building have been trapped.

Sympathisers are currently at the scene, making efforts to rescue victims before the arrival of government officials.