Kaduna govt. embarks on refuse evacuation

By Ezra Musa

The Kaduna State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has embarked on evacuation of communal dumpsites across the state.

Mallam Ibrahim Hussaini, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources of the ministry made this known on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hussaini said the exercise, which was in collaboration with the Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), would be conducted in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

He said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had approved the clean-up and evacuation of the dumpsites to ensure a healthy environment.

He expressed dismay over the indiscriminate dumping of waste on rail tracks and called on market associations to caution their members against the habit.

“A good number of the waste emanate from the markets, especially Sheik Abubakar Gumi, Chechenia and Bakin Dogo markets,’’ he said.

Hussaini said that the recent clean-up was a short term solution to the menace, emphasising that a medium and long term would be put in place to ensure that an integrated waste management approach was employed.

The commissioner said that waste generated and efficiently evacuated for disposal would be sorted from points of generation into biodegradable metals, plastics and other recyclable materials.

He said that plans were on the way for government to go into partnership with investors to establish an integrated solid waste management facility.

Mallam Yahaya Salisu, the Senior Officer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, expressed appreciation for the effort put in place by the state government to evacuate the dump that had overtaken the rail tracks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the dumpsites identified are within public school premises and cemeteries.