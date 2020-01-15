NCF to hold 18th annual memorial lecture Jan. 16.

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) says the 18th edition of the Chief S. L. Edu Memorial Lecture is aimed at bringing environmental issues to the front burner of national discourse.

A statement by Mr Oladapo Soneye, NCF’s Head of Communication on Tuesday said the annual lecture is scheduled to hold in Jan. 16 in Lagos.

Soneye said the theme for this year’s lecture is: “The Role of Traditional Leaders in Protecting and Restoring the Nigerian Environment”, would be delivered by His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto.

“The lecture series aims at bringing environmental issues to the front burner of national discourse while articulating solutions through speakers from diverse backgrounds.

“The event equally serves to award scholarship grants to two PhD students whose research are in the field of environmental sciences in any Nigerian universities.

“The grant is sponsored by Chevron Nigeria Ltd. and seeks to promote research works in nature conservation, biodiversity preservation, environmental management and sustainable livelihood.”

“Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture is an annual event organised by NCF in collaboration with the family of Chief S.L. Edu and supported by Chevron Nigeria Ltd.’’

Soneye said the lecture, which would be open to members of the public would have in attendance the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Philip Asiodu, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Alhaji Ahmed Joda, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu.

Others include traditional rulers, business executives, community leaders, members of CSOs and the academia, amongst others.

NCF is the foremost environmental conservation NGO with projects spread across the country that focus on the foundation’s priority areas such as biodiversity conservation, environmental education, policy advocacy and improvement of livelihood of

communities. (NAN)