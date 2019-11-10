NDDC: Itsekiri National Youth Council wants Akpabio sacked

The Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC), the umbrella body for all Itsekiri youths worldwide has called for the sack of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs over appointment of Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

A statement signed by the President of the Council, Mr Agbateyiniro Isaac, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister in order to serve as deterrent to all those jeopardising the efforts by the present administration to develop the area.

Isaac frowned at action of the minister which he stated “ill equipped” some individual to superintend over the affairs of governance at NDDC in spite of the president’s appointment of a new board.

“Akpabio cleverly masterminded and hurriedly constituted an illegal management team in a manner that is at variance with all relevant provisions of the NDDC Act clearly show the level of cerebral properties that he is made of.

“Premised on this, we are therefore calling on the relevant committees of the National Assembly to do a second screening on the man they hitherto cleared as ministerial nominee and do the needful by recommending to Mr President for his immediate sack.

“This, we believe will serve as deterrent to all those that are not properly prepared for governance at such level.

“It will also serve as deterrent to those who see governance only from the prism of what they can get for themselves and not the quality of service they can give to the common man.

The INYC threatened to publish in due time dossier of alleged deals, compromises, negotiations and renegotiation which prevented Itsekiri from producing the chairman or even the managing director of the NDDC.

“It is on record that Itsekiri ethnic nationality is the current highest producer of crude oil and gas in Delta State from where state enjoys the status among the nine NDDC states as the highest producer of crude oil/gas.

“At the appropriate time this council shall make its official position known to the Nigerian government on the continuous exploration/exploitation of oil and gas from our ancestral land without according us the corresponding benefits.”