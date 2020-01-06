NiMet predicts dry, dusty atmosphere for Tuesday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Monday predicted a dry and dusty atmosphere over the entire country for Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released in Abuja forecast dust haze conditions over the northern states with horizontal visibility of 2 to 5km and localised visibility of less than 2000m.

The agency envisaged day and night temperatures to be 24 to 31 degrees Celsius and 13 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

“For central states, dust haze condition with horizontal visibility of 2 to

5km and localised visibility of less than 2000m is anticipated over the region within the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures of the region are expected to be 28 to 33 degrees Celsius and 12 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively,” it said.

NiMet predicted early morning mist/fog over the coastal cities of the southern states.

It further predicted dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility of 1to 3km and localised visibility of less than 1000m over the region within the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 30 to 35 degrees Celsius and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively,” the agency added. (NAN)