NiMet predicts dry weather for Thursday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a stable atmosphere with dry conditions over the Northern region and some parts of central states on Thursday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Wednesday in Abuja, however, forecast prospects of thunderstorms over the central and southern region within the forecast period.

The agency predicted sunny condition over Northern states throughout the forecast period.

NiMet also predicted day and night temperatures of the region to be 35 to 37 degree Celsius and 24 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

According to the forecast, partly cloudy to sunny conditions will prevail over Central states throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted chances of thunderstorm over the Mambilla Plateau, Jalingo, Makurdi and the western parts of the region during the afternoon and evening periods.

It also predicted that day and night temperatures for the region would be 33 to 35 degree Celsius and 24 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Southern states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are likely during the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over Calabar, Lagos and Port Harcourt during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 31 to 33 degree Celsius and 20 to 22 degree Celsius respectively,” it stated. (NAN)