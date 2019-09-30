Plateau Govt. to spend N27bn on water, sanitation

By Peter Amine

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau says his administration has earmarked N27 billion to be spent on water and sanitation.

A statement by Dr Simon Macham, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, said Lalong disclosed this at the 2019 Global Citizens Festival held on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

He said that the resolve was in continuation of the efforts at tackling water and sanitation challenges in Plateau State as well as ending open defecation by 2023.

He said the money would be used for implementation of various projects and programmes that would make the state to attain the objectives in the next four years.

According to him, out of the N27 billion (76 million US Dollars) needed, the State Government would provide N15 billion, while the private sector and other stakeholders would come up with the balance of about 12 billion naira.

“Water and sanitation are paramount to my administration, hence the adoption of various initiatives to deal with the challenge since assuming office in 2015.

“About 70 per cent of Nigerians today live without access to basic clean drinking water and sanitation.

“Children and women are the worst hit by this devastating reality.

“When I assumed office four years ago, I saw to it that six-hundred thousand people in my state gained access to clean water, and twenty-thousand people gained access to improved sanitation within a short time.

“More is being done and we will drastically reduce the figures in our second term,”he assured.

The governor added that his administration was very concerned about the menace of open defecation in the state and would do everything possible to achieve the target of ending it in by 2023.

He said that the challenge of open defecation compelled him to declare a state of emergency for the Water, Hygiene and Sanitation (WASH) sector, in December 2018.

“That is why I am happy to partner with the Global Citizens Movement who have taken over one-hundred and fifty thousand actions in support of Nigerian States in addressing this menace.

“I ask you to help us in Plateau State to secure additional funds from donor agencies and other partners and also work with us to adopt the best practices and capacity needed to make this happen,” he said.

Mr Talia Fried, Senior Manager, Global Policy and Government Affairs, assured the governor that Global Citizens would work closely with Plateau to attract funds.

Fried added that the outfit would ensure effective and constant monitoring and evaluation of the programmes being implemented to tackle water, sanitation and open defecation in the State.

According to the statement, the governor was accompanied to the event by the General Manager, Plateau Rural Water and Supply Agency (PRUWASA) Mr Peter Kassam and Mr Richard Tokma, Permanent Secretary, Policy and General Services.

Others are: Mr David Wuyep, Member Economic Team and former Commissioner of Water Resources and Energy and Mr Samuel Damla, Coordinator, SDGs in Plateau. (NAN)