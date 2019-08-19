Rainfall continues Tuesday – NiMet

By Gabriel Agbeja

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rainfall activities over most

parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday predicted thunderstorms over Northern states except over Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi where cloudy afternoon/evening would prevail.

NiMet forecast day and night temperatures to be 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 20 to 22 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Cetral states, cloudy conditions are expected with chances of thunderstorms over Nasarawa, Jos, Abuja, Niger, Kwara, and Kaduna axis in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms and rains are also anticipated over the region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 24 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius.

It predicted cloudy morning with chances of moderate rains over the Southern states region in the afternoon/evening period.

The agency further forecast day and night temperatures to be at 30 to 32 degrees and 22 to 24 degrees respectively.